Flying a drone near to horses led to a man being beaten up near Redruth.

The assault took place on Tuesday last week, shortly after 5pm, near Carn Lane in Carnkie.

The victim was flying a drone when he was approached by another man, to claimed the machine was "spooking" horses nearby.

Police say an argument then broke out and the offender punched the victim several times in the face, and kicked him in the body. The victim, a 40-year-old man from Redruth, sustained minor injuries.

Officers investigating the incident are now appealing for witnesses and are particularly keen to trace two walkers who may have seen what happened.

One walker was a woman wearing a red jacket and the pair were walking along the road towards Piece.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via email at 101@dc.police.uk or by telephone on 101, quoting crime reference CR/072271/16.

Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers via 0800 555 111 or by visiting the charity’s website at crimestoppers-org.uk