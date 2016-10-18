A Cornish MEP has said Cornwall is being denied EU cash to which it is entitled due to extra conditions imposed by the UK government.

Green MEP Molly Scott Cato accused the government of denying the county money, after it announced that it will only fund projects signed off before this year’s Autumn Statement. Furthermore, she said the government has since introduced two additional conditions that must be fulfilled before they will sign off on funded projects: that they are consistent with UK policy, and represent value for money. Reports suggest this has left Whitehall civil servants reluctant to sign projects, meaning money earmarked for Cornwall cannot reach it.

She has also warned that in the wake of the UK leaving the EU, funding for Cornwall may be lost.

Ms Scott Cato said: "Cornwall already faces many hurdles post-Brexit. The last thing the region needs is for the government to stand in the way on accessing funding to help some of this country’s most deprived communities.

"Why this deadline of the Autumn Statement and caveats over consistency with UK policy? It’s almost as if the government doesn’t want Cornwall to benefit.

"It’s time for the six Cornish Conservative MPs – five of whom argued we should leave the EU – to challenge the government over the serious funding hiatus that their government has created."

Cornwall receives more EU funding than any other region in the UK, through various programmes which aim to support economic regeneration and fund skills and training. Between 2014 and 2020 Cornwall was due to receive over €437 million through the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) and over €166 million through the European Social Fund (ESF). In addition, the European Agriculture Fund for Rural Development (EAFRD) had earmarked £9.4m for the region.

Ms Scott Cato said data she had seen from Cornwall Council suggests that almost £400 million worth of funds are at risk.

She has written to the European Commission expressing her concerns about the government’s approach to the funds and has asked if the UK is entitled to continue receiving ERDF and ESF funding for the full programme to 2020, or for the duration of the Article 50 process if this is concluded sooner.