You might think that hammering a nail into a piece of wood using a banana is impossible, but that’s just one of the experiments which captivated primary school students at Camborne Science and Inter-national Academy recently.

“Held across two full days, we welcomed local students to be inspired by chemistry,” said Lyndsey Thomas, deputy head of science at CSIA. “The workshops catered for all different types of learners, exploring curriculum-relevant areas with verve and passion. We had some incredible comments from students, with some saying it was the best day they ever had at school.”

The States of Matter Show was presented by Explorer Dome which runs interactive science shows across the UK, and demonstrated an array of experiments to primary students as well as 70 students from CSIA’s year eight. Chemist Steve Cooper’s workshops explored solids, liquids and gases using sub-stances such as solid carbon dioxide to bring the subject alive.

“I really enjoyed every second and my favourite part was the flower and banana being dipped into liquid nitrogen until they froze solid,” said Joe Lessiter in year eight. “The banana was used to hit a nail into wood and no one could believe their eyes when it worked.”

Lyndsey added: “Another experiment saw a liquid transformed into a wizard-potion using food colouring and dry ice which summoned lots of oohs and ahhs, and a mini explosion saw the whole room erupt with excitement. One of the most popular demonstrations was when liquid nitrogen was poured directly on to the floor so it condensed into a thick fog, with students wondering why and how this was happening."

The workshops were attended by pupils from Crowan, Penponds, Troon, Pencoys, St Meriadoc, Gwinear, Rosemellin, Weeth, Roskear, Kehelland, Connor Downs and St John’s schools.

“It was a very inspiring two days” said Lyndsey. “There was such a buzz throughout the workshops as we brought the curriculum to life in the most unusual and compelling way.”