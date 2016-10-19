A friendly pit bull terrier faces death if it is not spayed, chipped and insured by its owner in the next two months, following an order from magistrates.

Phoneix, a nine year-old bitch terrier, was seen running loose in the street outside its home in Camborne, and could be destroyed unless its owner keeps it under better control.

Shane Scott Curnow, 29, of Cross Street, Camborne, did not oppose a police application before Truro magistrates for a contingent destruction order, which gives him two months in which the animal has to be spayed, micro-chipped, third party insured, muzzled and kept on a lead in a public place and in the charge of a person over 16 years.

Failing compliance, police can then ask for a destruction order.

PC Phil Nankivell, a police dog registration officer, said a dog warden had been contacted by a member of the public saying the dog was allowed to be running around the street outside the owner’s address.

The officer said the animal was a nice dog, friendly towards people, and did not pose any threat to the public.

“It just needs a little bit more responsible ownership by its owner”.

He recommended it should be returned to Curnow, having been seized and retained by the police since October 1 when the complaint was made.

The magistrates agreed to the order.