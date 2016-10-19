A friendly pit bull terrier faces death if it is not spayed, chipped and insured by its owner in the next two months, following an order from magistrates.
Phoneix, a nine year-old bitch terrier, was seen running loose in the street outside its home in Camborne, and could be destroyed unless its owner keeps it under better control.
Shane Scott Curnow, 29, of Cross Street, Camborne, did not oppose a police application before Truro magistrates for a contingent destruction order, which gives him two months in which the animal has to be spayed, micro-chipped, third party insured, muzzled and kept on a lead in a public place and in the charge of a person over 16 years.
Failing compliance, police can then ask for a destruction order.
PC Phil Nankivell, a police dog registration officer, said a dog warden had been contacted by a member of the public saying the dog was allowed to be running around the street outside the owner’s address.
The officer said the animal was a nice dog, friendly towards people, and did not pose any threat to the public.
“It just needs a little bit more responsible ownership by its owner”.
He recommended it should be returned to Curnow, having been seized and retained by the police since October 1 when the complaint was made.
The magistrates agreed to the order.
Comments
Is it as friendly towards other dogs as it is towards people?
Is it as friendly towards other dogs as it is towards people?
Does it matter?
Stupid owner, shame on him if this dog gets put down.
Does it matter?
Stupid owner, shame on him if this dog gets put down.
Yeah, I'd say it mattered, if it's out loose without a muzzle, mighten hurt a person but what about a dog? Or someone getting injured if it attacked their dog.
Yeah, I'd say it mattered, if it's out loose without a muzzle, mighten hurt a person but what about a dog? Or someone getting injured if it attacked their dog.
She wouldn't attack another dog ever! Simple as that! She's home now & back to herself! What do low life's get out of moaning ? Phoenix is only a dog not a monster.
She wouldn't attack another dog ever! Simple as that! She's home now & back to herself! What do low life's get out of moaning ? Phoenix is only a dog not a monster.
[deleted]
I'm not a low life, how childish of you. If pit Bulls are safer than Jack Russell's then why does the law say they should all be microchipped and muzzled in a public place and why didn't you already have that done.
I'm not a low life, how childish of you. If pit Bulls are safer than Jack Russell's then why does the law say they should all be microchipped and muzzled in a public place and why didn't you already have that done.
Not childish,my opinion of ppl who react to pitbulls like this over media. If they have been brought up right then they will be friendly,just like any other breed of dog,you train any dog to be dangerous it will be just that! Iv brought Phoenix up to be a loving dog and that's exactly what she is.Always on a lead and always muzzled so she should be treated no different than any other dog now
Last edited: 11:05pm Fri 28 Oct 16
Not childish,my opinion of ppl who react to pitbulls like this over media. If they have been brought up right then they will be friendly,just like any other breed of dog,you train any dog to be dangerous it will be just that! Iv brought Phoenix up to be a loving dog and that's exactly what she is.Always on a lead and always muzzled so she should be treated no different than any other dog now
Shame you didn't read the story before commenting.
Shame you didn't read the story before commenting.
[deleted]
I did read the story before commenting. I was referring to what could have happened not what was lucky enough to happen. Perhaps you've not read the other story on here about the pit bull in Camborne that attacked an assistance dog.
Why do think the law says all pit bulls should be muzzled and microchipped etc. This owner had already failed to have it microchipped and abide by the law, obviously, as the court now says it has to be done. They brought the law in ages ago, why do some people think they're exempt from laws. I hope they check up that it has now been abided to. The story only gives information on 'how friendly' it is with people not dogs. It's nine years old, the owners had plenty of time to learn responsibility.
Last edited: 7:51pm Sat 29 Oct 16
I did read the story before commenting. I was referring to what could have happened not what was lucky enough to happen. Perhaps you've not read the other story on here about the pit bull in Camborne that attacked an assistance dog.
Why do think the law says all pit bulls should be muzzled and microchipped etc. This owner had already failed to have it microchipped and abide by the law, obviously, as the court now says it has to be done. They brought the law in ages ago, why do some people think they're exempt from laws. I hope they check up that it has now been abided to. The story only gives information on 'how friendly' it is with people not dogs. It's nine years old, the owners had plenty of time to learn responsibility.
Phoenix is my dog and she is good with all animals! Most loving dog ever.Pitbulls get a bad name because of ppl like the person who posted 2nd comment! A pitbull is just a dog like a Jack Russell which are 10x more likely to harm another animal or person
Phoenix is my dog and she is good with all animals! Most loving dog ever.Pitbulls get a bad name because of ppl like the person who posted 2nd comment! A pitbull is just a dog like a Jack Russell which are 10x more likely to harm another animal or person
Never mind dear, it's obvious by the story that you didn't have it off a lead on purpose but that it escaped from the house. Just have to be more careful in future. Don't suppose there's anyone that never makes a mistake.
Never mind dear, it's obvious by the story that you didn't have it off a lead on purpose but that it escaped from the house. Just have to be more careful in future. Don't suppose there's anyone that never makes a mistake.
@Shano Curnow
A failed attempt by irresponsible owner to 'pass the buck' in regards to her poor control of his dog duly noted.
Keep it on a lead mate, any responsible dog owner would know this, regardless of the breed of the dog.
Last edited: 3:45pm Thu 10 Nov 16
@Shano Curnow
A failed attempt by irresponsible owner to 'pass the buck' in regards to her poor control of his dog duly noted.
Keep it on a lead mate, any responsible dog owner would know this, regardless of the breed of the dog.