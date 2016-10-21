BID Camborne’s business renewal plan has been officially launched and is now being distributed to more than 300 member businesses in preparation for the vote on whether or not to remain a Business Improvement District (BID) for another five years.

The plan reviews all that has been achieved since the current BID term began in 2012, including organising the lights, tree, events and guide for Christmas in Camborne; promoting the town and its businesses in a wide variety of different ways and encouraging more visitors with free parking offers. Other important activities range from cleaning up the streets, dressing them with bunting and flags to removing graffiti, lobbying on behalf of businesses, working with Safer Cornwall and helping to draw record crowds by bringing Man Engine in.

Looking ahead, plans for the next five years include building on those achievements, creating a "buzz" for Camborne that will see it become an increasingly important visitor destination in its own right, introducing a business to business loyalty club to help BID members save money while making money, delivering a Shopwatch scheme and exploring the possibility of developing a major attraction in the town that reflects Camborne’s rich mining and engineering heritage.

Mel Martin, BID Camborne manager, said: “BID levy payers have been telling us what they like about being a BID, what they don’t and what could be improved. The renewal plan reflects those aspirations, promising an exciting future for BID businesses as more and more people recognise all that Camborne can provide. Our town is on the way up and, by working together as a BID and continuing to invest, we can keep that momentum going.”

Notice of the “yes or no” ballot has been issued, ballot papers will be dispatched on October 31 and voting will take place throughout November, closing at 5pm on December 1. The result will be declared the next day.