Every day 100 people start to lose their sight. Right now there are over two million people living with sight loss in the UK, of whom it is estimated that 21,570 live in Cornwall.

For over 80 years, RNIB’s (Royal National Institute of Blind People) Talking Books service has helped create a lifeline to the outside world for blind and partially sighted people in the UK.

Since November 2015, the service has been completely free-of-charge for those registered blind or partially sighted. It is hoped that thousands more in Cornwall and across the UK will be able to benefit from the magic of Talking Books thanks to a fundraising drive which aims to raise £1million.

Individuals, community groups and businesses can sponsor a Talking Book by setting up a JustGiving page with a target of £2,500 for an adult book or £1,500 for a children’s book.

Laura Board, RNIB area fundraising manager for Devon and Cornwall, said: “We know that our Talking Books help open up a whole new world for blind and partially sighted people. But we urgently need support to expand our library so that people living with sight loss will have access to even more books.

“We hope that local businesses and residents will get involved and sponsor a Talking Book to help us change the story.”

To sponsor a Talking Book, or to find out more, visit rnib.org.uk/sponsortalkingbooks.