A “unique and groundbreaking” new venture from a Camborne school attracted over 140 people to its recent open evening.

Unveiled by Camborne Science and International Academy, year five and six students and their parents were invited to Nexus, a Centre of Excellence for Science, Technology Engineering and Mathematics (STEM).

“We are absolutely delighted with the success of our open evening in which we showcased what Nexus is all about,” said Dr Jo Foster, director of Nexus and the Gifted STEM Programme. “It is well-reported that the UK has a definite STEM skills deficit so it was incredibly inspiring to see so many young people engaging with these subjects, discovering how they can open doors to an array of exciting and fulfilling careers.”

CSIA’s specialist centre welcomed visitors to find out more about its co-curricular programme, take part in interactive workshops, listen to guest speakers and tour the brand new facilities.

“The Gifted STEM Programme gives the most able students in science and mathematics a bespoke programme, following but going way beyond the national curriculum to empower our young people to engage with these subjects” said Dr Foster. “The STEM skills shortage could have a major impact on the UK’s infrastructure so we’re playing a vital role in demonstrating the outstanding opportunities on offer.”

Designed for the most able students in science and mathematics, Nexus offers an extended school day and “an incredible co-curricular programme to help students achieve the top grades at GCSE and A level, to progress to their first choice course at the world’s best universities.”

NACE, the national charity for the most able children in education, described the Gifted STEM Pro-gramme as “breathtaking.”

Dr Foster added: “From programming to astronomy, coding to robotics, we gave our visitors a little insight into our special curriculum which has been designed to take the most able students as far as they want to go in their learning, to have a world-class education right here in Camborne.”

Nexus facilities are available to all CSIA students as well as a resource for students from local primary schools.

“STEM is absolutely essential to our education system because of the role these subjects play and the tremendous impact they have in our society,” said principal at CSIA, Ian Kenworthy. “Today’s students are tomorrow’s leaders. We’re building a solid STEM foundation to inspire our young people to participate in these subjects which are in such high demand.”