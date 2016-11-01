There is now more time for people to comment on planned changes to Cornwall's electoral boundaries after the Boundary Commission extended its deadline.

Cornwall Council has received the preliminary feedback on its first draft submission on council size for 2021 from the Local Government Boundary Commission for England.

It has also received a response to its request for an extension to the timetable of the electoral review, which will set the boundaries of the county's unitary electoral divisions.

Councillor John Wood, the chairman of the council’s Electoral Review Panel, said: “This concession will give Cornwall Council, our local councils and anyone else who wishes to make representations on the division boundaries more time to do so and it is great that the Commission has been so helpful.

“We are also pleased that the commission has noted the considerable work that has gone into the council’s first submission on council size. We note the challenges that the commission have presented to us and we are committed to working hard over the coming weeks to ensure that our further submissions are robust, appropriate and reflect the council’s aspirations for the future.”

The council’s Electoral Review Panel will next meet formally on November 16, when it will review the commission’s response and start developing recommendations for the council’s next submission.