Police are investigating an assault on three people at a Tesco in Redruth in September.

Officers are appealing for witnesses to the assault, which took place in the car park of the supermarket at Tolgus Hill.

One man and two women were attacked and received various injuries as a result of the incident, which happened between 3am and 4am on Sunday, September 4.

Any witnesses should contact police on 101@DC.police.uk quoting crime reference CR/062659/16.

You can also give information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.