Emma James, a year nine student at Camborne Science and International Academy, won her class at the most prestigious horse show in the country.

The Horse of The Year Show (HOYS) at the NEC Birmingham saw Emma marked by experienced judges, including Katie Jerram, who shows the Queen’s horses.

“I feel absolutely amazing having won and still can’t really believe it,” said Emma. “Having won my class at the Royal International Horse Show in July, expectations were very high and I’m so pleased I did it at HOYS.”

Emma rode her pony Newoak Flower Girl, known as Petal, and gave a lovely performance, receiving great comments from the judges who delivered their critique to the huge audience over microphones.

“There were lots of Emma’s friends around the arena cheering her on and all the action was live streamed on the internet, so friends and family from all over Cornwall were watching and supporting her,” said vice principal at CSIA, Emma Haase. “After all the competitors had shown what they could do with their ponies, the results were called. Having won the competition, Emma’s dreams came true of trotting down the centre line as the winner.”

The next day Emma and Petal were given the chance to ride in the Andrew Bowen International Arena, also known as the Genting Arena, which is where famous bands and musical acts perform.

“This is an amazing achievement at a show all riders strive to compete at,” said Mrs Haase. “Another once in a lifetime result for Emma and her pony - a win at the Royal International Horse Show and now Horse of The Year Show, who knows what’s next for Emma?”