The number of households seeking affordable housing in Cornwall is more than eight times greater than the number of properties that become available each year, according to research by Cornwall Housing.

The company, which runs all Cornwall Council owned housing, has found that more than 18,000 households in Cornwall are actively seeking social housing, while just over 2,000 properties become available through the council's Homechoice system.

Now the council is urging people it says are not in the greatest housing need to look elsewhere for housing rather than use Homechoice, while anyone who does not prove they are actively seeking housing through the scheme will be removed.

Councillor Joyce Duffin, Cornwall Council portfolio holder for housing, said: “Finding an affordable home remains the biggest challenge facing thousands of families in Cornwall.

“Because of the severe shortage of affordable housing, Cornwall Council has many more people looking to us to provide a home than we have available properties.”

“As a result, we always advise people not in the greatest housing need to look for alternative accommodation, as well as applying to the housing register if they wish to, as that is likely to be their best option. Cornwall Housing’s expert staff are also available to offer high quality housing advice and support to the public.”

Cornwall Housing, on behalf of the Homechoice Partnership, reviewed the accounts of all Homechoice applicants who hadn’t logged into the social housing allocation system for more than 12 months.

Those who didn’t inform Cornwall Housing that they wanted to stay with Homechoice, when asked, have now had their accounts closed.

The review took place in anticipation of new housing register and social housing allocation rules coming into force early next year. The new rules will mean only households who actively seek social housing through Homechoice will be allowed to remain on the housing register in future.

Cathy Hadfield, Cornwall Housing’s Director of Housing Options, said: “We know many residents apply to Homechoice because they believe it to be a ‘waiting list’ and never actively use the system to search for a home. This includes many people not in the highest housing need.”

She added: “Those not in the highest housing need, often, find it quicker and easier to explore alternative housing options. Our online housing service, Your Housing Options, can help people to do this.”

When Cornwall Housing started the review of Homechoice applicants’ accounts there were more than 30,000 people on the housing register. The review has shown there are currently 18,500, active, applicants on Cornwall’s housing register.

At the same time, only 2,250 council owned or housing association homes become available each year through Homechoice.

The council has said in future it will carry out a rolling review of Homechoice applicants’ accounts to ensure applicants are actively seeking social housing, which it claims will enable those in the greatest housing need to be prioritised more effectively.