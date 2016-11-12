Pool Academy, has won £500 to spend with Prospects Education Resources following a recent visit to the Cornwall Careers Show.

More than 3,000 visitors attended the show last month when the National Careers Service was one of the 100 exhibitors. The service, run by Prospects in the south west, provides adults and young people with free and impartial careers advice. Advisers from the National Careers Service were on hand to provide young people with information on career pathways and apprenticeship opportunities.

The show also provided the perfect opportunity for schools to find out more about the services the National Careers Service Inspiration Agenda offers. These include finding employers to go into schools for visits, arranging school visits into workplaces and careers fairs. Young people who meet and talk with employers are more likely to make informed and better decisions about their future lives.

The £500 prize was presented to Margaret Williams from Pool Academy by Cathie Kessell, Prospects partnership manager for the National Careers Service in Cornwall and Isles of Scilly.