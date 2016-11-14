Camborne and Redruth each have a new public access defibrillator (PAD) following fundraising efforts by the local Lions Club.

The Camborne Redruth & District Lions Club has recently joint funded one new defibrillator for each town, having already helped install two previous units.

Camborne’s newest device is situated in the entrance to the indoor market at the top of Trelowarren Street, opposite Centenary Chapel, and has been jointly funded by the Lions Club and Camborne Chamber of Commerce.

This follows the installation earlier this year of a PAD at Tesco Camborne, which has been mounted on the wall inside the store opposite the self check-out tills.

The new unit in Redruth, jointly funded by the Lions Club and Redruth Bowling Club, can be found on an outside wall of the Bowling Club in Victoria Park. Another PAD is located on Fore Street, inside the cafe of the Regal Cinema.

The Lions thanked Big Sue’s Darts League, Tyacks Hotel, Camborne Chamber of Commerce, Camborne Town Council, Camborne Indoor Market, Redruth Ladies Darts League, The Regal Cinema, and Redruth Bowling Club for giving their support to its efforts to bring public defibrillators to the towns.