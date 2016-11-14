A newspaper delivery driver whose van veered into the path of a 38-ton lorry had little recollection and could only think he had nodded off, his solicitor has told magistrates.

Darren King, 38, of Polwheal Road, Tolvaddon, Camborne, had to be cut free from the van and was flown to Derriford Hospital by air ambulance with a badly broken leg and shoulder after his van swerved across the road.

The lorry driver had no significant injuries, and both vehicles had to be written off.

The magistrates saw dashcam footage from the lorry showing how the van had swung into the lorry.

King pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention at Four Lanes at just after 8am on June 1.

His solicitor Neil Lewin said he had started work at 3 am, on his usual 70-mile round trip, taking the same route he took every day. He had recently been feeling unwell from an infection following a bad cold, and which had taken him to hospital with pneumonia. He had wanted to get back to work, as his sick pay was not good, his family could not survive on it and he was feeling well enough to do so.

He was still experiencing flash-backs, and had difficulty sleeping.

King, who had a clean licence, was told by magistrates’ chairman Lesley Smith that the bench felt he had probably been tired on the morning of the accident and was not sufficiently concentrating at the end of his shift.

King was fined £180 with £115 costs and charges and given eight points on his licence.