The Camborne, Redruth and District Lions Club has been raising awareness of its campaign to people with protect people with medical conditions with the aid of a simple plastic bottle.

The Lions Club's Message in a Bottle campaign is a simple, but effective way to keep essential personal and medical details where they can be found in an emergency, with most people keeping theirs in the fridge or freezer as it protects the details in the event of a fire.

Ross Palmer, lead pharmaceutical adviser for adult community services at Cornwall Partnership Foundation Trust, said: “It really helps the emergency services when they attend a house where a person has a message in a bottle stored in their fridge. It is much easier for them to pick up the bottle containing your medication details to take into hospital than try and collect up all the necessary medication details from around the house.”

In recent years, more than five million free Message in a Bottle kits have been distributed by Lions Clubs in the UK and Ireland to people with conditions such as diabetes, allergies, disabilities and life-threatening illnesses.

The bottles, which are supplied free of charge thanks to generous donations from the public and businesses, give paramedics, police, firefighters and social services support a first place to look when they see the Message in a Bottle sticker displayed in a prominent position such as the front door or window.

The Camborne, Redruth and District Lions Club have provided these bottles throughout the local area for the last 20 years, and the Camborne Redruth Community Hospital out patients department is one of the major recipients, as well as a place to pick up a bottle.

Lions clubs supply the bottles to health centres, hospitals, doctors’ surgeries and chemists. They are also available direct from Lions Clubs. Contact Mark Exell on 01209 823940 for more information.