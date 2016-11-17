Cornwall College Camborne will be playing host to prospective students between 5pm and 7.30pm, on Thursday, December 1, when it opens its doors to give them a chance to explore the options available and to get advice for their future career.

The course offering at Camborne includes business, law, accountancy, IT, art and design, media, journalism, catering, photography, hair and beauty, military academy, sports, health and social care, applied science, construction, engineering, plumbing, electrical, carpentry and vocational and work-related studies, not to mention access to higher education, university courses.

Advisors will be on hand to offer a range of information on all aspects of college life including the range of courses, study programme, transport, learning support, Cornwall College Students’ Union and sporting activities.

Boasting award winning faculties, state-of-the-art facilities and industry focused training, the college is able to give students all the experience and skills necessary for their future career.

Head of college, Miriam Venner, said: “Our courses and careers advice events give all future students the opportunity to meet our expert staff, find out about particular courses, learn about progression routes and discover the wide range of career options. It is also offers a great chance to tour the campus and take home lots of valuable information.”

Courses start at entry-level with progression routes up to degree-level study. Options to study on full and part-time courses as well as NVQ and apprenticeship qualifications are available.

Miriam added: “Although students now have to stay in education until they are 18 it does not necessarily mean at school sixth form. They have the choice of a college course or apprenticeship and this event will help them with that decision making process. We are looking forward to welcoming potential students and their families into our campus.”