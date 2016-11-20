CLIENTS of the Coastline Homeless Service in Camborne have come together to produce a 2017 calendar filled with original artwork they have produced themselves.

With the help of staff at the centre, their pieces of art have been transformed into a professionally printed calendar which has been launched for sale to the public.

Jo Cowling, client development worker, said: “The calendars are being sold for £5 each and all of the profits will be ploughed back into the homeless service, enabling us to buy things that local homeless people might need to see them through the winter such as sleeping bags, warm coats and other items.

“We’re extremely proud of the clients that have come together to make this project a success. They are incredibly talented and have produced something that’s very special as it features a lot of very intricate art that is very personal to their own experiences.”

Anyone wishing to buy a calendar can visit the homeless service at 11 Basset Road, Camborne, on weekdays from 9am to 4.30pm.