The family of an eight-year-old boy from Lanner dream that one day he will be able to walk independently - but this can only become a reality if they can raise the £25,000 needed for a life changing operation.

Harvey Watson was born prematurely at just 28 weeks, resulting in a bleed on the brain that required a shunt being fitted at just three months old.

At two he was diagnosed with cerebral palsy and this was resulted in learning and mobility difficulties, with Harvey suffering from cramping pain and spasms in his legs.

As he has got stronger he has been able to get around using a walker and tripod stick for short periods, but he is battling against his own body weight.

After being turned down for an operation on the NHS last year, this year Harvey met the criteria and was accepted for the same procedure - only for the family to discover that it is no longer funded by NHS England.

They now face raising the huge sum themselves and have launched an online campaign #helpingharvey at justgiving.com/crowdfunding/harveywatsonsdr to help transform Harvey's life.

His mother Tamsin said: "It will change his life. He's in constant pain so to just take the pain away would mean everything.

"The majority of people we know who have had the operation though, in as little as six months they can take a few steps indoors, walking with no equipment."

The money raised will not only go towards covering the cost of the operation itself but also the six to 12 months of intense physiotherapy he will need afterwards, as well as help towards paying for any equipment that might be needed to aid his progress.

The family is holding a coffee afternoon on Saturday, December 3 at Lanner Village Hall, between 1pm and 3pm, to help boost the total for the #helpingharvey campaign.