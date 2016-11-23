Residents of Camborne, Pool, Illogan and Redruth will be able to discuss topics as diverse as a new BMX track and NHS funding at a meeting with Cornwall Council representatives tonight.

The Camborne, Pool, Illogan and Redruth (CPIR) Community Network Panel is open to all who wish to attend, between 7pm and 9pm, at Pool Innovation Centre.

Representatives from NHS Kernow and Cornwall Council will be at the panel to talk about the NHS Sustainability & Transformation Plan (STP), a five year restructuring plan required which NHS England says will improve health and wellbeing, care quality and deliver financial stability, but which critics say will lead to fewer beds as part of £22bn cuts nationally.

The plan takes forward the work which progressed under the Cornwall Deal and health and social care integration, with health and care organisations coming together to co-create one plan, one budget, one system to better serve citizens in Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly.

Also on the agenda is a presentation and update on the Cornwall BMX Racing Club by Mark England, chairman of Cornwall BMX Racing Club, which will be followed by a question and answer session.

In August a Local Devolution Fund grant was approved by the CPIR Community Network Panel and the contribution will be put towards the management and development of the community sports facility which will also have wider benefits for the whole of the south west.

Cornwall Councillor Ian Thomas, chair of the panel, said: “Once again, our meeting will provide an opportunity for the exchange of information on matters which affect our local communities. It is also an ideal opportunity for local residents and businesses, members and officers of the various parish, town and Cornwall Council and the media to engage with each other in a very transparent and sometimes lively way.”

The panel meets quarterly to discuss matters that affect the local community and to agree priorities that can be delivered by Cornwall Council and other agencies including the police and health services. Some of the areas that community networks focus on include anti-social behaviour, economic development, the environment, community planning, regeneration, conservation, community safety, transport and highway issues.

The panel comprises all fourteen Cornwall Councillors for the area and representatives from the ten parishes in its area: Camborne Pendarves, Camborne Roskear, Camborne Trelowarren, Camborne Treslothan, Camborne Treswithian, Carharrack, Gwennap and St Day, Four Lanes, Illogan, Lanner and Stithians, Mount Hawke and Portreath, Pool and Tehidy, Redruth Central, Redruth North and Redruth South.

More information about the community network panels and dates for future meetings can be found on the Cornwall Council website at cornwall.gov.uk/communitynetworks