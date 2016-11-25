Nearly 70 students and ten members of staff from Camborne Science and International Academy experienced the best of what France has to offer recently, on a jam-packed school visit.

“Without question, this trip was incredibly enriching for our language students who all benefited tremendously from the array of learning opportunities,” said Claire Regan, head of modern foreign languages at CSIA. “They were immersed in French culture, engaged in real-life exchanges with locals, gained lots of confidence and of course, had great fun in the process.”

The year eight trip to Château de Grande Romaine, 30 minutes from Paris, included visits to local markets “to engage students in French conversation to practise their speaking abilities while stocking up on souvenirs and ordering the local cuisine.”

Student Owen Jose said: “I think one of my favourite parts of the trip was the amazing treats like croissants, pain au chocolat and we even made our own crêpes. At first I was quite nervous about speaking in French to the locals but now I feel much more confident, especially when I’m talking about food.”

The group visited the historical market town of Brie, where French stall holders “were very happy to see so many eager and polite British students buying up their entire stock of Paris hats and glass Eiffel towers,” said Miss Regan.

One particular highlight of the trip was the famous ascent of the Eiffel Tower. “We all took the stairs and bravely scaled the many steps leading up to the second level and upon reaching the top, we were all in awe of the spectacular views over Paris," she added.

Activities at the château included scaling a 40 foot climbing wall, badminton, abseiling, archery, orienteering and a disco, before spending the final day of the trip at Disneyland Paris.

“Groups never tire of going on Space Mountain for the tenth time and this year’s group of year eight students proved to be no different," said Miss Regan. "They were excellent ambassadors for the school and both staff and students had a fantastic time. The modern foreign languages department is already looking forward to next year’s trip.”

Ian Kenworthy, principal at CISA, added: “Our overseas visits are a powerful and positive teaching tool which help to enhance the academic and personal development of all of our students. Hands-on learning experiences like this one lead to better achievement, motivation and increased aspirations. We commend our year eights for representing CSIA so brilliantly.”