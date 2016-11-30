With Christmas approaching, the staff at Dainton Self Storage are encouraging the local community to donate any soft toys they no longer want so they can be raffled off to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support in the New Year.

Many families free up space in their children's toy collection at this time of year with the promise of new toys soon to be arriving from Santa. Often families will have toys that are no longer played with that could be loved by a new owner and with this in mind, Dainton Self Storage have set up a collection point at their Redruth site at Scorrier for any clean soft toys in good condition.

The Dainton Self Storage staff chose Macmillan Cancer Support as their adopted charity at the beginning of the year and have so far raised an incredible £10,000 through many fundraising activities, including organising their first family fun day. The Dainton team hope support for their soft toy collection and their annual “Elf Storage” service will push their fundraising total even higher.

With children (and some curious adults) keen to learn what Santa is bringing, Dainton are also offering to store presents in their Elf Storage units until Christmas Eve, safe from prying eyes in return for a voluntary £1 donation to Macmillan Cancer Support.

Dainton's operations director, Shaun Duncan, said “We are really proud of our fundraising total and hopefully our soft toy collection and Elf Storage will help us end the year on a high. Elf Storage is perfect for those difficult to hide presents like bicycles, doll's prams etc. and we are pleased to help out at this time of year. Christmas is a wonderful time for giving and we realise that many families have toys taking up space at home that could be passed on to others to enjoy. Our soft toy collection can help with this, whilst also raising money for Macmillan Cancer Support, a very worthwhile charity close to many people's hearts."

Soft toys for Macmillan and presents for Elf Storage can be dropped into the Dainton Self Storage reception in Scorrier during the opening hours of 8.30am to 5.30pm, Monday to Friday where they will be stored in secure storage units set aside for both purposes. Any presents stored in Elf Storage can be collected up until Christmas Eve.

Anyone who wants to take advantage of Dainton's Elf Storage service should call the Elf Storage hotline on 01209 210946 or email redruth@dainton.com.