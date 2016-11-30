A Camborne based security company is looking to put a smile on the faces of homeless people this Christmas with a special shoebox appeal.

Kernow First Security and Event Traffic Management Limited is appealing for people around Cornwall to support its shoe box appeal by donating anything from a single item to complete shoe boxes, so homeless people have something to open at Christmas.

Organiser Andy Jenkins said: "People become homeless for a number of reasons and a lot of times through no fault of there own, and more and more people become homeless each day and could happen to any one of us at any time.

"Christmas is meant to be a happy time of the year spent with family but sadly for some people this won't be happening and so if this appeal can help put a smile on the faces of some of the homeless in Cornwall and give them some essential items at the same time then its doing what its meant to be doing."

Andy has been looking people and organisations that work with the homeless to get the boxes to the people who need them, and is hoping to distribute them through soup kitchens.

He has organised drop off points in a number of towns around Cornwall, and will be adding more to Facebook and Twitter when they are found.

The drop off points are at: Addaction Penzance, 23/24 Market Place, Penzance Co-op, and Boots on Alverton Street; The Star Inn at Newlyn; Boots Chemist in Hayle; Williams Travel on Dolcoath Industrial Park in Camborne; Redruth Addaction on Alma Place; 3 Strawberry Fields in Lanner; Truro Addaction in Rosewyn House, Alverton Terrace; Nitoe Security at Waterside House in Penryn, St Austell Addaction at 5 Church Street; and the Kings Arms in Lostwithiel.

Items suggested for the box include: a Christmas card with a message, toiletries, sweet treats but no alcohol, and other items such as a book, a notepad and pen/pencil, a torch and batteries, or a small first aid kit.

It could also include clothing or sleep items such as ear plugs, eye masks, small towels, hats, gloves or scarves and underwear, particularly socks, and all underwear needs to be new with tags still on.

To visit the Facebook page go to facebook.com/events/688204411329316 or search Twitter for @shoeboxappeal1