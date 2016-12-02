A man from St Agnes, who has had to learn to walk again following an accident, has been reunited with the air ambulance crew who helped him at the scene and whisked him off to hospital

Will Rundle has been helping a friend remove some trees from his property just outside Hayle when a freak accident left him with a badly shattered leg and pelvis.

“Most of the work had gone according to plan and I was just tackling the last job which was to fell a 15ft trunk,” said Will. “Unknown to us, the trunk was significantly more rotten than we thought and the trunk collapsed, trapping me underneath.”

Will’s leg and pelvis were pinned down, but fortunately for him the trunk hadn’t landed further up his body or he could have damaged his vital organs. The Cornwall Air Ambulance was scrambled to the incident where the team discovered Will in a lot of pain.

“At this point I was relatively conscious," he said. "I remember the downdraft from the helicopter and the smell of the fuel. This gave me a huge sense of relief as I knew that the best possible care had arrived but I was also growing scared as the gravity of the situation started to dawn on me.”

The air ambulance crew administered pain relief and stabilised Will's leg and pelvis before air lifting him to Derriford Hospital where he needed major surgery, including three blood transfusions.

Now back on the mend, Will visited the air ambulance HQ to thank everyone who helped him when he needed it most.

“The road to recovery has been longer than I thought, but I am now finally learning to walk again," he said. “It’s really hard to express my feelings for the air ambulance team. Without them my story could have been very different. The level of care that they give is incredible and I am truly humbled by the whole experience. My family and I can’t begin to thank them enough for their help.”

Will travelled to the charity’s HQ where he met paramedic Mick McLachlan who said: “It was really lovely to meet Will and see that he is recovering well from his injuries. It is also nice to know that we were able to add to the level of care by delivering an extra level of pain relief not routinely available to land crews.

“Another benefit of the air ambulance attending is that we were able to bypass the nearest hospital and take Will directly to the major trauma centre in Plymouth, which would not have been possible by road and he was there within 20 minutes.”