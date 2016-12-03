After living at Paradise Park for over 20 years, Burmese Python Rangoon has moved to a new home in Wales.

Director Nick Reynolds said: “Rangoon is a lovely placid snake, but he is very large so we are happy that he is going to the Welsh Mountain Zoo as they have a big enclosure which will be perfect for him.”

Rangoon was donated to Paradise Park in July 1995 when he was about three years old, and in the first few years he grew very quickly. After that his growth rate slowed down but at 13-and-a-half feet (over four metres) long he was at the point of needing more space.

The Welsh Mountain Zoo, which had already arranged to have the two young Striated Cara Caras, birds of prey, bred at Paradise Park, heard about Rangoon. They had a large snake enclosure planned, so we were happy for Rangoon to go there too.

Nick added: “The birds and snake all arrived safely in Wales, and we hear that Rangoon has already settled in well.”

Rangoon had his 15 minutes of stardom when vet and TV presenter Steve Leonard came to Paradise Park back in 2003 when he was making a programme for the BBC about evolution.