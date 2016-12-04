Local businesses based at the Pool Innovation Centre near Redruth have surpassed previous years’ donations to a local charity that helps homeless people throughout Cornwall.

St Petroc’s Society runs a Christmas appeal seeking donations of warm clothes, toiletries and food for the homeless people that they help throughout the year and staff at the innovation centre were more than happy to help.

Along with a car full of donations from these local businesses, financial donations also bought £230 of brand, new warm clothes, toiletries and food. Louise Pett from TRAC Services, one of several businesses that donated and organiser of this donation, said: “It’s amazing to see so many businesses supporting a local charity like the St Petroc Society.

"We’ve collected more than we ever have done before and I’ve been told by the charity that these donations will go such a long way to helping people that are truly in need of support, especially over Christmas. Whilst this donation has gone along way, it’s not too late for other businesses to organise a donation, just visit their website for more information”

Find out more about how you can support the appeal at stpetrocs.org.uk/appeals.