A kind-hearted pensioner from Camborne who last year treated 50 complete strangers to a Christmas dinner to ensure they were not alone over the festive period - and footed the bill - is set to repeat the his generous offer this year.

Retired solicitor Peter Campbell pays for the festive feast for people in his local community who would otherwise be spending Christmas by themselves. He Peter contacted his local rugby club in Camborne who have again agreed to let him use their main function room free of charge. The Club are involving their caterers ‘Scrummages’, their volunteers and the local business community to support the event.

The meal is set to be served at lunch time on December 15 from 1pm and any individuals who would like to should contact Trevor Harris at Camborne Rugby Club on 01209 712684 to book.