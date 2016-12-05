Camborne and Redruth Lions Club will be brightening up local Christmas celebrations again this year as they deliver food parcels over the festive period.

Customers at Tesco in Camborne have shown their generosity as they contributed to the group's three day appeal.

Club members stood at their stall in the supermarket taking donations to help make up the parcels so that those who need them will have the Christmas they deserve.

This year the group will deliver food parcels to 46 well deserving local families within the Camborne and Redruth area, compared to 28 parcels last year.

Lion president Viv Broadhurst, on behalf of the Lions, thanked "the management and staff of Camborne Tesco, the fantastic Tesco customers who amaze us each year and Interactive Law Scorrier for the use of their premises to sort out the food parcels."