Staff at Coastline Housing have donated dozens of advent calendars to a local food bank.

Colleagues are once again supporting the CPR Food Bank in the run up to Christmas to ensure families throughout the area enjoy the season. It’s the third year staff have collected chocolate treats.

Liz Bracelin, who organised the collection at the Redruth-based company, said: “This has become an annual event at Coastline, where we ask people to buy an extra calendar during their weekly shop. Again, I am so impressed by the response. One colleague brought in boxes of calendars. Thank you to all who have supported this collection, bringing a little extra festive cheer at this time of year.”

Anyone wishing to contact the CPR Food Bank can call them on 01209 714592 or visit cprfoodbank.co.uk.