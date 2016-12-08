A young cricketer from Praze who has been selected to represent England is the latest recipient of the Camborne Redruth and District Lions Club Youth Achievement award.

Lewis Goldsworthy, 15, is a left hand spin bowler and a good high order batsman who is tipped to play the sport at a very high level in future years.

He has played for Cornwall from the age of eight and this year, two years ahead of his age group, played for Cornwall under-17s. He is approaching 100 caps and his batting and bowling statistics for Cornwall are 3,000 runs and 120 wickets.

During the summer Lewis played for the Somerset Development Eleven and has been offered a place in their academy, and this year he was also selected to represent the South and West of England in the Bunbury Festival at Radley College in Oxfordshire.

From that match he was selected to play in a three day England trial match at Loughborough, and following that he was selected to join England under-16s on their tour to Sri Lanka in March 2017.

Despite being offered two separate sessions of training each week during the winter months at the Somerset Academy Lewis is unlikely to be able to accept more than one session due to his school GCSE work and the time, distance and cost involved in the travel

This past season Lewis has played local cricket for Troon where he scored 800 runs for an average of 57, and took 40 wickets at an average of 12.3.

Lion President Viv Broadhurst said that Lewis was a worthy winner of the award and she was delighted to present him with the Lions Youth Award certificate and a £50 cheque. Viv said that the Lions would follow his career with great interest.

Lewis was also given a £250 cheque to help cover additional costs incurred during the February half term training session with the England Squad at Loughborough, although sponsorship from other sources would also be welcomed.