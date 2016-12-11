Staff at Redruth Tesco are preparing to get festive to raise funds for the fight against two of the nation's biggest health issues.

Over the weekend of December 9 to 11, the company's Rudolph Race fundraiser will see staff across Tesco raise money for its National Charity Partnership, a collaboration between the store, Diabetes UK and the British Heart Foundation.

The Rudolph Race theme will bring some festive fun to Tesco stores, with staff running, walking and cycling a distance equivalent to the length of the UK.

Meanwhile customers will be able to buy packs of Magical Reindeer Food - a mix of oats, carrots and edible glitter - with all profits going to the National Charity Partnership.

The National Charity Partnership aims to tackle two of the UK’s biggest health issues, type two diabetes and heart and circulatory disease. Type 2 diabetes can double a person’s risk of developing heart and circulatory disease and both conditions can lead to other health problems, but are largely preventable. Around 4.2 million people in the UK are currently living with Type 2 diabetes and an estimated 7 million people live with heart and circulatory disease, with many more at risk.

Rebecca Fowler, regional fundraising manager at the National Charity Partnership, said: “The Rudolph Race is a great way for Tesco colleagues to get themselves into the festive spirit whilst also raising crucial funds for the National Charity Partnership. Together, Diabetes UK, the BHF and Tesco are able to address and make a real impact in improving the health of the nation, which is vitally important to all three partners.

Half of the money raised will be split between the two charities in the partnership to fund their work, with the remainder funding joint projects by all three partners.

For more information about the National Charity Partnership visit tescocharitypartnership.org.uk