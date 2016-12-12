A Redruth club has raised thousands of pounds in funding to support the work of Children's Hospice South West (CHSW).

On Saturday, December 3, the Great Western Railway Club of Redruth presented a cheque for £2,800 to CHSW community fundraiser Mary Murfin.

The cheques was presented by Patrick Farr, club treasurer and charity coordinator, and David Mills, club secretary, and represented the amount raised by the club's annual auction, which took place at the end of October.

The auction included items donated by individual members of the club, and by national and local companies.

Patrick thanked all those who contributed for their generous donations and also all those who helped make the evenings fundraising so successful.

He also thanked those members of the club who gave up their time to prepare ploughmans lunches that were sold on the evening, and the ushers who supported him in his first year as auctioneer.

When accepting the cheque, Mary told those present that in total the club has raised a total of over £32,000 for CHSW, which allows them to support children with life limiting conditions in Cornwall.