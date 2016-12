The Children at the Gooseberry Bush Day Nursery in Camborne had some surprise visitors on Monday morning.

After breakfast with Father Christmas, he took them into the garden to meet two of his reindeers.

Unfortunately Rudolph and his usual crew were busy so Santa brought two of their friends, Nadelik and Lowen.

Manager Gill Smith said: "The children loved their breakfast with Father Christmas and were absolutely delighted to see Nadelik and Lowen in the garden."