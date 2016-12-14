A group of 'community connectors' will work to support up to 400 people suffering with loneliness in Camborne and Redruth over the next two years.

A new study from the Co-op and British Red Cross has found that 18 per cent of the adult population of the UK are either always or often lonely, with Camborne identified as a town where people need extra support.

The report, entitled Trapped in a Bubble, identifies key triggers that can lead to loneliness, including becoming a new mum at a young age, facing empty nest syndrome or retirement, long-term health or mobility issues, bereavement or family breakdown such as divorce or separation.

From 2017 for two years the Red Cross, funded by Co-op, will provide support for up to 400 people experiencing loneliness or social isolation in the Camborne and Redruth area. Two new community connectors will be recruited, members of staff who will work with volunteers to deliver support.

They will be specialists in psychosocial support, safeguarding and supporting people experiencing loneliness and social isolation, and will work with teams of volunteers to provide up to 12 weeks of care.

Red Cross president for Cornwall, Rosie Jackson, who is also a Red Cross independent living volunteer, said: “Camborne has been chosen as one of the locations for our new Co-op-funded community connector service as it’s an area we’ve identified as having gaps in support.

“Our community connectors will recruit a team of volunteers, who will work with each person to agree goals towards regaining confidence and independence, and provide practical and emotional support to help them achieve these goals.

“This is a crisis we cannot ignore, but if we come together it’s also a problem we can try to solve. Our research shows that life transitions are key triggers for loneliness. We need to focus on these moments and work together to help those suffering from loneliness and social isolation, by responding quickly and helping people to recover once they’ve hit crisis point.”

Fundraising by the Co-op has already passed the initial target of £3.5 million in just a year, and is now aiming for a revised target of £5 million, allowing the Red Cross to support even more people. In Camborne and the surrounding area, the Co-op raised £31,567 towards the initiative.

Richard Pennycook, Chief Executive of the Co-op, said: “We already know that ageing can be a risk factor for loneliness but this report clearly identifies how ordinary events in life have the potential to disrupt our social connections and can lead to individuals becoming lonely.

“This rich insight clearly shows that there is a role for businesses, individuals and community groups to play in preventing and responding to loneliness.”

For more information or to sign up as a volunteer visit redcross.org.uk/lonely