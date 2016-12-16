Police are appealing for witnesses following an assault in Redruth that left two people requiring treatment in hospital.

The incident took place on Sunday, December 11, at around 3.30am in West End. It is believed that a verbal altercation took place between two men which led to a woman being assaulted and a man in his 20s sustaining a suspected fractured jaw and facial injuries.

A 34-year old man from Redruth was arrested on suspicion of assault and has been bailed until March 9 pending further enquiries.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to email 101@DC.police.uk, to call 101 or Camborne CID on 01209 611258 and ask for DC Joanne Sodergren quoting crime reference CR/87478/16.

You can also give information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.