Christmas celebrations at Camborne Science and International Academy got off to a great start as students performed for their annual carol concert.

Sophie Stephens from year nine opened proceedings with a rendition of Amazing Grace, and CSIA’s deputy head girl Bethany Page welcomed the congregation, followed by the year seven choir singing carols and readers telling the Christmas story.

Alan Pope and CSIA members of Camborne Youth Band entertained the congregation with their Christmas medley, and wonderful individual pieces were performed by Aaron Thomas and Molly Clemens.

Steve Simmonds, director of key stage three at CSIA, said: “Thank you to all those in our school community who attended our Christmas celebration.

“It was such a lovely evening and we’re very proud of all the students involved. It was a showcase event exemplifying the excellence of our students.”

he added: “We’re very proud of our students who performed brilliantly in front of a huge congregation.

“We would also like to give thanks to everyone who attended and showed their support.”

The address and blessing was delivered by Father Anthony, a member of CSIA’s chaplaincy team.

CSIA principal Ian Kenworthy said: “Our annual carol service is always such a wonderful occasion and a timely reminder of why we celebrate Christmas.

“Everyone in attendance joined in with a selection of carols to ensure that the occasion was a joyous one to mark the beginning of the festive celebrations.”