A woman from the Camborne area who made nuisance calls and was abusive towards the emergency services, NHS staff and other mental health services in Cornwall, has been made the subject of a criminal behaviour order.

Debbie Miners, aged 33, appeared by video link at Truro Magistrates Court, pleaded guilty to a public order offence of using threatening or abusive words or behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress.

The court sentenced her to a custodial sentence of four weeks rather than imposing fines because of her financial situation. The sentence was taken as time paid as she had been in custody since early November.

The criminal behaviour order includes a condition that Miners must not “call the 999 emergency service number unless in the case of a genuine emergency that would require immediate attendance of the emergency services.” The order lasts for three years.

The prosecution comes as a result of Cornwall Council staff working closely with colleagues from Devon and Cornwall Police and the South West Ambulance Service Foundation Trust (SWASFT) to address a persistent and serious anti-social behaviour issue.

Geoff Brown, the council's cabinet member for communities, said: “Deliberate and malicious use of the 999 system not only wastes staff time but could also put the lives of others at risk and will not be tolerated."

Tom Styles, from Cornwall Council’s anti-social behaviour team, added: “Misuse of the 999 number is a serious issue. Emergency services must take all calls and attend if necessary. When the number is misused to get attention this means that units are taken away from other calls that could well be life or death situations. The staffing for the emergency services is currently stretched incredibly thin and does not need nuisance calls to detract the valuable service they offer from those that genuinely need it.”

A spokesperson for SWASFT said: “The Trust takes the issue of frequent callers very seriously. Those who are not in genuine need can use precious resources that should be allocated to those who are in a life-threatening condition. We seek prosecutions of people found to be abusing the system because abusing it can and does put people’s lives at risk. Our work with partner organisations to tackle the issue and prevent misuse of the 999 system continues.”

A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police added: “We welcome the court’s decision in serving this criminal behaviour order. We will continue to work hand in hand with our partner agencies to reduce these nuisance calls using the legislation we have to ensure we help to those most vulnerable and in need.”