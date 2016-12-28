Cornwall Council is holding a public meeting to share information and listen to public opinion on plans to develop land at the rear of Fore Street in Troon.

The outline planning application seeks consent to redevelop the site to provide a residential development of up to 70 homes with associated access, landscaping, open space and drainage infrastructure.

The public meeting will be held at 6pm on Monday, January 16, at Troon Methodist Church, Newton Road. Anyone who attends the meeting who wishes to express their views on the application to the west sub-area planning committee will be asked to register on arrival and will then be called upon to speak.

The public meeting will provide a chance for councillors to listen to the views of local people, but no decision will be taken on that night. The application will be considered and debated at a meeting of the planning committee, due to be held on Monday, February 6.

Full details of the application can be found on the Cornwall Council online planning register under reference number PA16/07067.