A man was hospitalised with head injuries following an incident at a Boxing Day house party in a small hamlet near St Day.

Police were called just before 12.15am on Tuesday, December 27, to Vogue near to Redruth, after reports of a man being assaulted.

A police spokesperson said: "A man sustained head injuries and went to hospital," adding that the injuries were not "life threatening or life changing."

*A 35-year-old man from Camborne has been arrested on suspicion of GBH with intent and released on police bail until Wednesday, March 22, pending further enquiries.