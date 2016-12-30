More than 300 guests attended an evening celebrating the outstanding success and talents of GCSE and A-level students at Camborne Science and International Academy.

The annual presentation evening drew guests, students, teachers and parents alike. “The evening was an enjoyable and memorable occasion where awards were presented for A-Level and GCSE performance in the full range of subjects and for best overall performance,” said Emma Haase, vice principal at CSIA. “It’s always such a highlight of the school calendar and this year was no exception. It was fantastic to see students, parents and staff beaming with pride.”

The Richard Bath Trophy for outstanding academic achievement at A-level was presented to Kate Powell and the Penventon Shield for the GCSE student of the year was presented to Martha Rail. There were also awards for the sixth form head boy/head girl and deputies from last year and Kate Powell, Frazer Hawkey, Emily Youlton, Ellie Burridge, Jessica Bode, Rowan Burgess and Joe Pippa-Harding were all thanked for their contribution to the success of the sixth form that went far beyond the expected.

The Stone Computer Award for information technology 2016 was presented to Ryan Young and the enrichment award was presented to Frazer Hawkey for his dedication to supporting and leading primary school events throughout the year.

Sophie Stephens, Aaron Thomas and Callum Wilton entertained guests with their performances of Don’t Cry for Me Argentina, Wiederkehr, and Grade 5 Major Study by Jan Faulkner.

This year’s awards were presented by governors Nicki Burgess, John Weedon, and Charlie Styles; Aaron Pascoe from the Penventon Hotel; Trish Knights, head of sixth form; and Ian Kenworthy, principal of CSIA.

In his address, Mr Kenworthy spoke of his pride and privilege at leading “such an outstanding school.” He congratulated the students on their “excellent” summer examination results both at A level and at GCSE, and commented how proud he was of Camborne Science and International Academy for maintaining its position as one of the highest performing state secondary schools in Cornwall, for the fourth year running.

He added: “Our students are committed and determined to give their absolute best at school. Our presentation evening is our way of celebrating the incredible achievements made throughout the year and to thank the parents and families for their continued support.”