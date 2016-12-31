Social landlord Coastline Housing held its first job fair which was open to customers and members of the local community and helped many people secure jobs or move further along the path to employment.

More than 50 job seekers attended to meet with a mix of training and support agencies, plus employers with vacancies ready to be filled. It was part of the Redruth-based company’s ongoing inspiring futures programme which aims to help people get the right skills to find a job.

Nicola Highton, inspiring futures co-ordinator, said: “Our first ever job fair was well received by everyone who came along. Job seekers, agencies and employers all said they found it very worthwhile to talk in an informal environment. With Government changes to welfare still taking place, and the needs of employers continuing to alter, improving access to work opportunities is a practical way for us to improve people’s financial independence.”

Working with customers, training providers, and Redruth Jobcentre Plus, ‘inspiring futures’ has so far helped 320 people get back into work or training.

Leanna Cox, inspiring futures Co-ordinator, added: “We’ve developed strong working relationships with many organisations in Cornwall. This means we can tailor the support and advice each customer receives so it exactly matches their needs. This can range from helping to make a CV or application stand out, through to securing funding for a training course. We are also able to offer work placements here at Coastline, from which over half of those attending have gone directly into work either during or directly after their eight weeks with us.”

Coastline Housing customers can find out how this scheme could help them by visiting coastlinehousing.co.uk/inspiring-futures, or by calling 01209 200200 and asking to speak with Nicola or Leanna.

Employers attending the job fair included United Response, B&M, Carers Break, Aldi, Domino’s Pizza, Tre’Care Group Ltd, and Coastline Housing itself. Following its success, Coastline will be holding another fair in the coming months. Any organisation or company wishing to attend can find out more by emailing backtowork@coastlinehousing.co.uk.