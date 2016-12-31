A £25,000 campaign to give an eight year-old boy from Redruth with cerebral palsy a chance to walk independently has been given a boost by a local haulage company.

Harvey Watson was born at 28 weeks with a bleed on the brain, diagnosed with cerebral palsy at two, and currently walks with the aid of a tripod stick or walker, but his family fears as he grows he may no longer be able to hold his own weight.

They have been told that he would be able to undergo selective dorsal rhizotomy surgery at Bristol Children's Hospital, which could greatly improve his mobility, but as it is not funded on the NHS they would have to find the £25,000 needed by other means.

Recently Harvey visited CVC Haulage and DG Self Storage in Redruth, where he was treated to a ride in a lorry and used a crane, and was presented with £500 for a crowdfunding campaign towards his operation.

He even used the crane to do a water bucket challenge, which ended up with laughs all around as he soaked people standing underneath.

Daniel Gough of CVC Haulage/DG Self Storage said: "Its great to be able to help a local family in raising the vital funds they need, and seeing Harvey smile as he was enjoying the lorry ride and giggles as he soaked his mum, teaching assistant and CVC staff was just brilliant.

"Harvey did really well with the crane - perhaps we have found a future employee."

Harvey's mum Tamsin added: "Harvey had a great time, he talked constantly about his fun afternoon with CVC Haulage up until he went to bed. It was a great experience for him and he really laughed at the chance to get me soaking wet with a bucket of freezing cold water during the water bucket crane challenge - it was worth getting drenched to see him having fun."

To support Harvey go justgiving.com/crowdfunding/harveywatsonsdr