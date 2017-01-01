The annual Cornwall Truck Show has donated £7000 to Children’s Hospice South West (CHSW) and a further £7,000 to their other charity partner, Cornwall Air Ambulance.

Trucks come from all over Cornwall and further afield to attend the show which is held at Stithians Showground over a weekend each summer. As well as trucks on show there are also trade stands and many people visit the show each year.

Judith and Tony Stocks and Sally Jackson from Cornwall Truck Show said: “It was a fantastic weekend and we are so pleased to be able to hand over this fantastic donation to CHSW - 2016 was our biggest year to date for donations so we have to thank everyone who brought their truck to the show and all of those who had stands and also visited the show.”

Since fundraising for CHSW they have raised an amazing £28,205 which has all contributed to the care and support offered to local children and their families through Little Harbour, one of CHSW’s three children’s hospices. Little Harbour in St Austell is a home from home for many families from Cornwall and Plymouth that visit for short breaks, respite, palliative care, emergency stays, end of life care and bereavement support.

Sarah Stott, who received the donation on behalf of CHSW, said: “We are so grateful to Judith, Tony, Sally and everyone involved with the show for all of their hard work and for this amazing donation. We really are grateful and this money will be put to good use helping to care for and support local children suffering with complex medical problems and their families.”

Throughout 2016 CHSW has been celebrating the 25th anniversary since the charity was founded by Eddie Farwell and his late wife Jill. However the hard work never stops and with almost £3 million a year to raise to run Little Harbour the Fundraising Team is always kept busy.