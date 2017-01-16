Camborne Rugby Club has announced that it will be strengthening ties it has formed with Cornwall College as students take part in catering and hospitality and construction work at the club.

Over recent years the Cherry and Whites have welcomed students on catering and hospitality courses who provided front of house services at a number of high profile events as part of their course work.

Now the students will be extending that service, and undertaking catering for the club's fourth Annual Charity Dinner.

Colin Stevenson, of the club’s sponsorship and community team, said: "This will provide an important experience for them and excellent food for the guests attending this very popular event."

In addition, construction students from the Cornwall College Group will be taking part in some forthcoming refurbishment projects at the Recreation Ground. This will provide them with some hands on experience and enables the club to further improve its facilities.

The first phase of the work will be undertaken later this month with plans already in place to carry out a further phase in due course.

Bob Harris, from Cornwall College's technology department, said: "Cornwall College technology department is pleased to be working with and supporting Camborne RFC in its desire to update their facilities at both Crane Park and the Recreation Ground.

"Our full time construction students always benefit greatly from gaining real work experience which is relevant to their area of study. The relationship between the college and the rugby club has grown over the last five years and we are pleased to continue to be associated with the club and its desire to become a real hub for the local community."

"Our construction students will be improving the access to the ground from the club house by re- concreting the area to ensure it is safe for the general public whilst also ensuring disabled access to the ladies' toilets. We will also be working with the club on other activities such as servicing and maintaining some of the groundsmen’s equipment through our motor vehicle department."