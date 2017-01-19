Betty Oliver recently celebrated her 100th birthday at Blackwood in Camborne, where staff at the residential care home made sure the day went exactly as she wanted.

As with all birthdays, the care staff at Blackwood put on a special day for Betty, presenting her with cards and gifts for her extra special day.

"When Betty opened her cards, she was completely overwhelmed with gratitude and was very emotional," said a spokesman. "It was a very special moment for everyone involved."

Betty was also delighted to receive her telegram from the Queen and the gifts showered upon her from the home's staff.

"Turning 100 years old is the biggest birthday milestone any of us can hope for, which is why Cornwall Care try to make the day as wonderful as it can be," added the spokesman. "And Betty’s beam says it all – it was a truly special day enjoyed by all. The team at Cornwall Care wishes Betty all the best for many more fabulous birthdays to come."