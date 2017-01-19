A potentially risky change of date for a local dog show paid off, as the event was well attended and received over 150 entrants.

The Lions Dog Show, held at the Redruth Community Centre on Sunday, January 15, postponed its annual event, due to be held in November, and opted for a slot early in the new year.

But the organisers of the event were pleasantly surprised when scores of people turned up for the event, currently in its 37th year, and 168 dogs were entered into the show.

Throughout the day judge Mrs Norma Willoughby, who was assisted by June Trethowen, judge the throng of entrants, and gave out Perpetual Trophies and Rosettes to all the cup winners.

Overall Best in Show went to Bliss, from Redruth, Best Puppy went to Mollie, owned by Sue Harrison in St Stephen, and Best Crossbreed went to Ruby, belonging to Demelsa Ellis in Beacon.