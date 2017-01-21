Students in Cornwall, and those looking to return to education to realise their dream careers, will get the chance to explore the incredible facilities and wide range of courses on their doorstep.

Duchy College Rosewarne is opening its doors to prospective students on Saturday, January 28, between 10am and noon, when everyone is welcome to explore the campus and ask questions about their career options.

Head of college, Carol Knight, said the event will be a “perfect opportunity for people to learn about the many ways in which they can achieve their goals.”

She added: “Students have to stay in education until they are 18, although that doesn’t have to be at a school sixth form. They have the choice of a college course or apprenticeship and this event will help them with that decision making process.”

Carol outlined the range of incredible resources at Duchy College Rosewarne, including state-of-the- art dog grooming and animal management facilities.

“Our extensive course list covers agriculture, agricultural engineering, horticulture, animal management, vet nursing, conservation and floristry, as well as university courses in counselling, education including PGCE, conservation and vet nursing,” she added.

Duchy College Rosewarne offers a wide range of courses types and progression routes, starting at entry-level and continuing right up to degree-level study, and there are numerous options to study on full- and part-time courses as well as NVQ and apprenticeship qualifications.

“I would advise those looking into their options for further study this September to come to our event and find out more,” said Carol. “Friendly and knowledgeable advisors will be on hand to offer insights on all aspects of college life including courses, study programmes, transport, learning support, Cornwall College’s excellent Students’ Union and numerous sporting activities.”

For more information visit cornwall.ac.uk or contact the college on 0330 123 2523.