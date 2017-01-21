A pop-up project exhibition to celebrate a two year project aimed at helping vulnerable people with money and mental health problems is set to take place.

The Creative Pathways to Smart Money project exhibition will be held at Cornwall Neighbourhoods for Change in Redruth between 10am and 1.30pm on Monday, February 13. There will also be a chance to learn about a new project. Money Smart, which is being funded by Natwest.

With a £100,000 grant, the two year Creative Pathways to Smart Money project was the largest funded project by Comic Relief in Cornwall, supporting over 100 people aged 18 to 65, struggling with financial hardship and mental health problems in Cornwall.

The project offers financial literacy workshops that are embedded within art, cooking, and horticulture in St Austell, Redruth and Penzance. The group sessions were combined with one-to-one counselling, debt advice, and literacy and numeracy support.

The project is the brainchild of Jane Jiwa and followed a successful pilot, The Art of Money Skills, in 2013 which demonstrated the effectiveness of combining art, one-to-one counselling, debt advice and money coaching. The Creative Pathways to Smart Money project has already reduced its clients total debts to the total sum of £411,514.”

Jane, founder of the social enterprise Smart Savings, said: “Our innovative projects offer financial education that is accessible, easy to understand, and fun for vulnerable adults. Our project exhibition celebrates the outstanding personal achievements of our participants and shares the creative techniques we have used to deliver financial education. We also plan to share exciting news about our new project Money Smart.

“Our project is important and timely for vulnerable adults who are struggling with their money and benefit changes. Many people find themselves overwhelmed by debt and money management problems, resulting in mental health problems.

“Our financial literacy workshops are an empowering experience for clients – relieving tension and stress, and improving confidence, financial literacy, and wellbeing.”

Helen Page, health trainer for the Health Promotion Service, said: “One of my clients was really stressed about his finances, he wasn’t opening his post and got into debt because of his bedroom tax, resulting in his physical and mental health worsening. Since referring him to the Creative Pathways to Smart Money project he is now debt free, he is managing his bills and post, and engaging with community activities, which has improved his physical and mental health.”

The project exhibition will hold smart cooking demonstrations led by Sanjay Kumar, and fun creative activities throughout the day for the whole family to enjoy. Visitors will be able to sample food and receive our smart recipe cards.

Entry to the exhibition is free. For more information, contact Jane Jiwa on 07760 214254 or e-mail jane@smartsavings.org.uk.