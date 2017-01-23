A decicion to move the Camborne and Redruth Lions Club dog show from its usual November date to one in January led to an excellent turnout last week.

Dogs and their owners were at the Redruth Community Centre on January 15 for the club's 37th annual dog show, with both pedigree and non-pedigree pets on display.

Judge Norma Willoughby from Tregaguran and assistant judge June Trethowen awarded trophies and rosettes to all the cup winners, and presented Lions' prize cards for first, second, third and special in all classes, while best in show was awarded to Bliss, a whippet owned by Terry Mellow from Redruth

After judging her way through 168 entries, Norma said that she had had a fantastic afternoon where the standard of canine on show was very good.

Lion president Viv Broadhurst thanked Norma and June for their hard work and presented each of them with a bottle of wine.

Viv also gave special thanks to all the competitors and especially to the sponsors, and the event raised £325 for the Lions charity account.

Awards were given in the main show for: Best in show, Bliss, Terry Mellow from Redruth; reserve best in show, Mollie, Sue Harrison from St Stephen; best puppy in show, Mollie, Sue Harrison from St Stephen; best in novelty class, Kes, Gail Brook from Par; best veteran, Bliss Terry Mellow from Redruth; best child handler, Luna, Senra Kaczmarke from Redruth; best crossbreed or mongrel, Ruby, Demelsa Ellis from Beacon.

Winners in the pedigree categories were: Any variety puppy, Mollie, Sue Harrison from St Stephen;

any variety sporting, Polly, Sue Greenwood from Penzance; non-sporting, Penny, R Maher from Camborne; any variety open, Tank, Terry Mellow from Redruth.

Winners in the novelty classes were: Most attractive puppy, Buddy, Zoe Oldfield from Penryn; any variety veteran, Frodo, Zoe Oldfield from Penryn; dog or bitch with the best movement, Pixie, Lisa Lark from Tuckingmill; dog or bitch in best condition, Bulah, J. Platt from Townsend; smartest dog or bitch crossbred or mongrel, Ruby, Clare Philba from Redruth; any dog or bitch under 15 inches, Jimmy, Gale Brook from Par; any dog or bitch over 15 inches, Ruben, L Dunstan from Illogan; any dog or bitch best long haired, Daisy Mae, Lisa Lark from Wadebridge; any dog or bitch best short haired, Kes, Gail Brook from Par; any dog or bitch with the waggiest tail, Princess, Lisa Lark from Tuckingmill; any dog or bitch that the judge would like to take home, Buddy, Zoe Oldfield from Penryn.