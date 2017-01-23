Pool Academy will be building a better future for pupils from 12 local schools as it hosts the Lego Festival next Thursday.

Now in its second year, the Lego Festival will be visiting the school with two sessions, one each for primary and secondary schools, in which pupils will attempt to solve six challenges based around the topic areas of science, history, engineering, maths, computing and literacy.

The event, coordinated by the Tablet Academy, will provide pupils from Pencoys, Illogan, St Johns, Ludgvan, Treloweth, Portreath, Mounts Bay, Humphry Davy, Mullion, Cape Cornwall, Falmouth and Hayle schools with the opportunity to use Lego Education resources, and there are prizes to be won by students taking part in the challenges.

Zelma Hill, principal and STEM coordinator at Pool Academy, said: “It is with great excitement that we can open our doors to 12 different local schools to take part in the Lego Festival. It is our belief that schools should collaborate and learn from each other whilst also enjoying the added excitement of competition. The world is undoubtedly going to face a number of engineering challenges in the near future and we hope that the Lego Festival can inspire the students who attend and continue the tradition of Cornish engineering and innovation.”

David Fuller, principal education consultant at Tablet Academy, added: “Tablet Academy are very much looking forward to working with Pool Academy again for this festival. We have already run a successful Cyber Security Festival in 2016 and found the academy to be highly efficient in their organisation and engaging with local schools.”