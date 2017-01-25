Armed police and dog units were sent to an alleged domestic assault in Four Lanes near Redruth on Tuesday night (24/1) after the attacker was reported to have a knife.

Officers were called to a property at 8.15pm following the report of a domestic assault by a man on a woman.

Both firearms and local units attended, along with dog units, as the man was reported as causing damage to the property and in possession of a knife.

Police put containment measures on the address, and the woman was able to leave the property of her own accord.

A force spokesperson said: "Police negotiated with the man who voluntarily left the property around 10pm and was arrested."

A 43-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault and criminal damage. He remains in custody in Camborne.